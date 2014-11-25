Dogs, grandkids can keep COPD sufferers active
(Reuters Health) – - Walking a dog and spending time with grandchildren keep people with impaired lung function more active than their peers who don’t have these outlets, researchers say.
ZURICH Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG said on Tuesday the U.S.Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had extended a priority review period by up to three months for a new drug application for the treatment of a type of bone marrow cancer.
Novartis submitted its application to the FDA for its LBH589 drug, a treatment for multiple myeloma, in March, and the FDA granted the drug priority review status in May, reducing the standard 12-month review period to eight months.
The drug works by blocking a key cancer cell enzyme which causes cell stress and leads to the death of these cells.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Sunil Nair)
(Reuters Health) – - Walking a dog and spending time with grandchildren keep people with impaired lung function more active than their peers who don’t have these outlets, researchers say.
NEW YORK Express Scripts Holding Co Chief Medical Officer Dr. Steve Miller said on Friday that the data on heart drug Repatha from Amgen Inc was incrementally better and would change patient access to the drug.
(Reuters Health) - - Men who routinely do unusually intense or long workouts may be less likely to have a normal libido than their peers who don’t work out so hard, a recent study suggests.