French biotech firm closes in on cancer that killed Steve Jobs
LONDON A French biotech firm is hoping to gain approval within months for a nuclear medicine targeting the type of cancer that killed Steve Jobs.
ZURICH The European Commission has approved Novartis' drug Signifor to treat a rare hormonal disorder, the Swiss drugmaker said on Monday.
The drug, used to treat adults with acromegaly for whom surgery is not an option, was approved after two late-stage studies showed the drug allowed for greater disease control than existing therapies, Novartis said.
Acromegaly is caused by a benign tumor in the pituitary gland that secretes excess growth hormone, and can lead to the enlargement of body parts, including the hands, feet and facial features.
An estimated one to two people per 10,000 are affected with the disease in the European Union, according to Novartis.
NEW YORK Developers of an experimental blood test for autism say it can detect the condition in more than 96 percent of cases and do so across a broad spectrum of patients, potentially allowing for earlier diagnosis, according to a study released on Thursday.
(Reuters Health) - Getting too little sleep in early childhood is linked to cognitive and behavioral problems years later, a U.S. study suggests.