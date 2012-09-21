Yemen cancer patients struggle to survive war shortages
SANAA Thousands of cancer patients in Yemen are being forced to seek life-saving medicines on the black market as the health system buckles after two years of war.
ZURICH European regulators on Friday issued positive opinions for new indications of Novartis AG drugs Galvus and Eucreas in combination with other treatments for type 2 diabetes patients.
The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) issued a positive opinion for Galvus in combination with insulin, with or without metformin, for patients with type 2 diabetes when diet, exercise and a stable dose of insulin do not result in glycemic control.
The second positive opinion was for Eucreas in triple combination with metformin and sulphonylurea also for the treatment of type 2 diabetes when diet and exercise plus dual therapy with these two agents do not provide adequate glycemic control.
Galvus is already approved in more than 100 countries and Eucreas in over 80 countries.
(Reporting by Andrew Thompson)
HAMBURG Germany has culled 776,000 farm chickens, turkeys, ducks and other types of poultry since November to combat bird flu, its agriculture ministry said on Monday.
TAIPEI Taiwan has culled nearly 130,000 poultry since the start of this year as authorities on Tuesday reported a fresh strain of bird flu cases on the island.