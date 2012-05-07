A man walks past the logo of Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG in front of a plant in Basel October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH Swiss drugmaker Novartis said on Monday study data showed a new therapy for people suffering from acromegaly, a rare disorder characterized by enlargement of the feet, hands and internal organs, was more effective than the treatment now commonly prescribed.

"Results of the largest Phase III study of acromegaly patients show the novel therapy pasireotide long-acting release, was significantly more effective at inducing full biochemical control compared to the current standard medical therapy," the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Catherine Bosley)