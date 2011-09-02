BASEL Growth in emerging markets and a strategy to trade the rich world up to more advanced implanted lenses are major untapped opportunities for Novartis' NOVN.VX recently acquired eyecare unit Alcon, the Swiss drugmaker's chief executive said.

Joe Jimenez told Reuters that Alcon should grow long-term at more than 5 percent a year and its improving profitability would help it shield group sales and margins as Novartis faces generic competition to top-selling blood pressure pill Diovan.

Speaking ahead of an investor day on September 13, Jimenez said Alcon sales would benefit from Novartis' strong presence in fast-growing markets such as Russia, China, India and Brazil, as well as the Swiss group's expertise dealing with regulators.

Investors are keen to find out where exactly the growth at Alcon, a world leader in cataract surgery, will come from and just how much leverage it will enjoy as part of Novartis.

"You will see a benefit on the revenue side that is significant. If you look at the opportunities, they are substantially more than the cost synergies," he said.

Buying Alcon was a central plank of a drive by Novartis to diversify its business as Diovan, which sells $6 billion a year, goes off patent this year in Europe, with the United States and Japan following in 2012 and 2013.

It also faces of loss of exclusivity on leukemia drug Glivec from 2014.

In emerging markets, he sees an opportunity for mid-priced products to treat cataracts and is considering acquisitions to fill this gap.

"We have the financial flexibility to make a number of bolt-on acquisitions, which would be the in the range of $1 billion to $2 billion. When you look at what it would take to get into mid-priced lenses, it would be substantially below that level," a relaxed-looking Jimenez said.

Novartis has been hit by the recent strength of the Swiss franc, which has soared to record highs this year as investors had fled to safety.

"I don't think that's a short-term phenomenon. That forces me into the position of needing to take a hard look at Switzerland and our cost base," he said.

