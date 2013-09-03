Quality of life after heart CT scan depends on results
(Reuters Health) - Improvement or worsening of chest pain symptoms and quality of life after a CT scan of the heart may depend on what the scan finds, a large study suggests.
ZURICH Novartis said on Tuesday its arthritis drug Ilaris was approved in the European Union to treat children aged two years and older.
Novartis said Ilaris is already sold for treating cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, a rare inflammatory disorder. Tuesday's approval is for active systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis (SJIA), a debilitating disease that can affect a child's growth.
The United States approved Ilaris for children in May.
(Reporting By Katharina Bart)
PARIS Malaysia has reported an outbreak of a highly contagious H5N1 bird flu virus in the northern part of the country, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Wednesday, citing a report from the Malaysian agriculture ministry.
NEW YORK Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc on Wednesday won the dismissal of a lawsuit claiming it defrauded shareholders about its ability to protect customers from at least seven norovirus, E.coli and salmonella outbreaks that erupted in 2015.