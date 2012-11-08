Taiwan bird flu culls reach nearly 130,000 as H5N6 cases confirmed
TAIPEI Taiwan has culled nearly 130,000 poultry since the start of this year as authorities on Tuesday reported a fresh strain of bird flu cases on the island.
ZURICH Swiss drugmaker Novartis said its pharmaceutical division could produce 14 or more blockbusters by 2017 as it bets on the success of its oncology pipeline, and heart and respiratory drugs.
Novartis said it had 139 projects in clinical development including more than 73 new molecular entities spread across a wide area of diseases, in a statement published ahead of an investor event in Boston later on Thursday.
Among the products it hails as its most promising are serelaxin and LCZ686 to treat patients with heart failure as well as drugs for psoriasis and multiple sclerosis.
Novartis said it plans to file serelaxin for regulatory approval in the United States and Europe in early 2013.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)
SEOUL South Korea's agriculture ministry said on Monday it will import 4.8 million doses of foot-and-mouth vaccine by the end of this month in an effort to prevent further spread of the viral disease.
SARAJEVO Bosnia reported its first case of bird flu on Sunday, after the H5N8 strain was detected at a hen farm in the northwestern town of Prijedor.