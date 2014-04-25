The logo of Swiss drugmaker Novartis is seen at its headquarters in Basel October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH Patients taking Novartis' inhaled medicine Onbrez Breezhaler for chronic lung disease had benefits similar to those taking GlaxoSmithKline's Seretide, the Swiss drugmaker said on Friday, citing a late stage study.

Also known as QVA149, Onbrez Breezhaler belongs to a new type of dual-action treatments that are expected by analysts to become major sellers.

The Phase IV study in patients with moderate chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) found Novartis' once-daily drug showed similar benefits in reducing shortness of breath as GSK's Seretide, which must be taken twice daily.

Around 210 million people worldwide suffer from COPD, a disease that causes breathing trouble and chronic coughing, and is sometimes fatal.

(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)