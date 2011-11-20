Carmat withdraws initial request to resume artificial heart implants
Artificial heart maker Carmat said on Monday it had decided to withdraw its initial request to France's national drugs agency (ANSM) to resume trial implantations.
ZURICH Novartis' Sandoz unit has agreed to pay $150 million Swiss francs to settle claims it charged the U.S. and state governments inflated prices for drugs, a Swiss newspaper reported on Sunday.
Under the deal Novartis will pay the U.S. government $86.5 million and the states of California and Florida $40 million, and $15.2 million respectively. Ven-a-Care, a drug company from Florida, will receive $8.3 million.
"Sandoz agreed to the settlement to avoid further costs, unpleasantness and the uncertainty of a long-winded court hearing," Novartis spokeswoman Isabel Guerra told Der Sonntag newspaper.
Novartis made a provision for the $150 million in the second quarter, the paper said.
(Reuters Health) - Young people may be at risk for HIV infection, but very few get tested, partly because it can be difficult to access testing, researchers say.
(Reuters Health) - One in four teens who use electronic cigarettes have tried “dripping” liquid nicotine directly onto the heating coils on the devices to get thicker clouds of vapor, a new study suggests.