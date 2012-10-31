Kraft's shock bid triggers Unilever focus on short-term value
Kraft Heinz's bid has jolted Unilever into focusing more on delivering on its strategy in the short-term, the Anglo-Dutch company's finance chief said on Friday.
ZURICH Swiss drugmaker Novartis said on Wednesday it would spend more than $500 million on a new biotechnology production site in Singapore to support its growing pipeline of biologics.
The Basel-based company said construction of the new site would begin in early 2013 and the facility is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2016.
Novartis said the site will focus on drug substance manufacturing based on cell culture technology.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)
Kraft Heinz's bid has jolted Unilever into focusing more on delivering on its strategy in the short-term, the Anglo-Dutch company's finance chief said on Friday.
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British factories when he discussed the potential takeover of GM's European operations with union officials and politicians in London on Friday.
TOKYO/TAIPEI Japan's Softbank Group and Taiwan's Foxconn will soon begin operating a joint venture that deepens ties between two of Asia's biggest technology companies, they said on Friday.