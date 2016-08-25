Mylan says being investigated over EpiPen practices
Mylan NV said on Monday U.S. antitrust authorities had launched an investigation into its EpiPen emergency allergy treatment.
ZURICH Novartis AG said a late-stage study showed its oral, once-daily BAF312, or siponimod, reduced the risk of disability progression in a severe form of multiple sclerosis.
The Phase III EXPAND study, the largest randomized, controlled study in secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (SPMS) to date, met its primary endpoint, compared with placebo, the Swiss drugmaker said in a statement on Thursday.
"SPMS is a particularly disabling form of MS, and there is a need for effective treatment options to help delay disability progression in those living with the condition," Vasant Narasimhan, global head of drug development and chief medical Officer for Novartis, said in the statement.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said on Monday a U.S. court rejected four of the Israel-based drugmaker's claims of patent infringement on its top-selling multiple sclerosis treatment.
PARIS Macedonia reported an outbreak of the highly contagious H5N8 bird flu virus at a farm in the southwestern part of the country, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Monday, citing a report from the local veterinary authorities.