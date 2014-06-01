French biotech firm closes in on cancer that killed Steve Jobs
LONDON A French biotech firm is hoping to gain approval within months for a nuclear medicine targeting the type of cancer that killed Steve Jobs.
ZURICH An experimental drug from Novartis markedly shrank tumors in patients with advanced basal cell carcinoma, the most common form of skin cancer, according to the results of a mid-stage study published on Sunday.
Basal cell carcinoma can be highly disfiguring and life-threatening in its advanced stages. The number of people with the illness is on the rise as the global population ages and people become increasingly exposed to ultraviolet rays.
The Phase II trial assessed the safety and efficacy of two oral doses of Novartis' drug LDE225 in patients with locally advanced or metastatic basal cell carcinoma.
Results of the mid-stage study presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting in Chicago on Sunday found patients had marked and sustained tumour shrinkage after a median follow-up of 13.9 months, Novartis said.
Alessandro Riva, head of Novartis Oncology Development and Medical Affairs, said the data would form the basis for filings for approval with global health regulators.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; editing by Jane Baird)
BEIJING Guarding against avian flu, which has forced a mass cull of birds in China, pigeon fancier Wang Jincang paid out nearly $400 to get his 200 racing pigeons vaccinated and fortified for the onset of the spring racing season.
HELSINKI The Finnish government on Friday said it will join several other European Union states in bidding to become the new home of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) once Britain leaves the EU.