FRANKFURT Swiss drugmaker Novartis said two late-stage trials showed its drug secukinumab improved symptoms of psoriatic arthritis, a type of arthritis associated with the skin disease psoriasis that causes joint pain, stiffness and swelling.

The trials, which involved a total of more than 1,000 people, showed the drug improved peripheral joint disease and prevented joint damage compared with a placebo and helped clear patients' skin, Novartis said in a statement on Thursday.

It plans to file for regulatory approval of secukinumab to treat psoriatic arthritis around the world next year.

It expects to receive approval of the drug to treat moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis later this year or early next year. It is also testing the drug for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis (AS) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan)