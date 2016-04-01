The logo of Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis is seen at the company's plant in Hueninge, France January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ISTANBUL The Ankara Chief Prosecutor has launched an investigation into the Turkish unit of Swiss drugmaker Novartis, the prosecutor's office said on Friday, after allegations the company benefited from bribery.

A spokeswoman for the prosecutor's office confirmed that Novartis was being investigated. She declined to give further details.

Novartis has said the allegations against it were "unfounded" and based on a past complaint. The company had no further immediate comment, a spokesman said on Friday.

Reuters reported this week that an anonymous whistleblower alleged the company had paid bribes through a consulting firm to secure an estimated $85 million in business advantages.

Turkey's health ministry has opened a separate investigation into the allegations. A senior ministry official, Eyup Gumus, said on Friday that no problems have been seen in that initial investigation.

The results of the health ministry's investigation are due to be released next week, Gumus said.

Novartis shares had fallen by 3.4 percent at 1336 GMT, touching their lowest level in 2-1/2 years, and were on track for their biggest one-day drop since January.

The anonymous whistleblower said Novartis had paid a government relations consultant the equivalent of $290,000 plus costs during 2013 and 2014, before the Turkish Social Security Institution launched an investigation in 2015, leading the drugmaker to end the association.

The alleged benefits, which Novartis has confirmed it was investigating, included getting medicines added to lists, or formularies, of drugs approved for prescription in government-run hospitals, and avoiding price cuts in other countries by securing government approval to change the names of two drugs.

Novartis' difficulties in Turkey highlight the problems faced by healthcare companies as anti-corruption authorities around the world investigate industry practices.

Last week Novartis agreed to pay more than $25 million to settle a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) case over bribery in China.

