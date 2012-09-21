A man walks past the logo of Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG in front of a plant in Basel October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH European regulators on Friday recommended approval of a Novartis' drug Votubia for the treatment of non-cancerous kidney tumors in patients with a rare genetic disease known as tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC).

The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) issued a positive recommendation for Votubia also known as evorolimus for the treatment of adult patients with renal angiomyolipoma associated with TSC.

Evorolimus is already approved in the United States under the name Afinitor for the treatment of TSC.

(Reporting by Caroline Copley)