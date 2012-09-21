Yemen cancer patients struggle to survive war shortages
SANAA Thousands of cancer patients in Yemen are being forced to seek life-saving medicines on the black market as the health system buckles after two years of war.
ZURICH European regulators on Friday recommended approval of a Novartis' drug Votubia for the treatment of non-cancerous kidney tumors in patients with a rare genetic disease known as tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC).
The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) issued a positive recommendation for Votubia also known as evorolimus for the treatment of adult patients with renal angiomyolipoma associated with TSC.
Evorolimus is already approved in the United States under the name Afinitor for the treatment of TSC.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)
SANAA Thousands of cancer patients in Yemen are being forced to seek life-saving medicines on the black market as the health system buckles after two years of war.
HAMBURG Germany has culled 776,000 farm chickens, turkeys, ducks and other types of poultry since November to combat bird flu, its agriculture ministry said on Monday.
TAIPEI Taiwan has culled nearly 130,000 poultry since the start of this year as authorities on Tuesday reported a fresh strain of bird flu cases on the island.