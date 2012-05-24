Hershey's sales miss as China continues to struggle
Hershey Co , maker of Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, posted quarterly sales below Wall Street estimates, hurt by a drop in demand in China, one of its biggest markets.
Novelis, the U.S. unit of India's largest aluminum producer HindalCo Industries Ltd (HALC.NS), posted a quarterly loss, hurt by lower average aluminum prices and sales.
However, the company expects a rise in demand for aluminum-rolled products in Asia, driven primarily by China, over the next five years.
The Atlanta-based aluminum products maker forecast fiscal year 2013 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) above the $1.05 billion it reported in 2012.
For the fourth quarter, net loss attributable to common shareholders was $107 million, compared with net profit of $50 million, last year.
Sales dropped 12 percent to $2.6 billion.
Shipments of aluminum-rolled products fell 4 percent, hurt by soft demand in Europe.
(Reporting by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Hershey Co , maker of Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, posted quarterly sales below Wall Street estimates, hurt by a drop in demand in China, one of its biggest markets.
U.S. independent oil refiner Phillips 66 posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as margins were squeezed by the narrowing gap between prices of U.S. crude and refined products.
TOKYO Sharp Corp lifted its full-year profit guidance after posting its first quarterly net profit in more than two years as the Japanese liquid crystal display (LCD) maker pressed ahead with cost-cutting measures under new owner Foxconn of Taiwan.