COPENHAGEN Drug maker Novo Nordisk said the European Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has issued a positive opinion on the use of its diabetes drug Tresiba for the treatment of children and adolescents.

An European Commission approval of the label expansion means physicians in the European Union will be able to prescribe Tresiba to children with type 1 and type 2 diabetes, Denmark's Novo Nordisk said in a statement on Friday.

According to the International Diabetes Federation, an estimated 497,100 children are living globally with type 1 diabetes and rates of type 2 diabetes among children are also on the increase.

The CHMP is the committee at the European Medicines Agency responsible for preparing opinions on questions concerning medicines for human use.

