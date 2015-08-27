COPENHAGEN Novo Nordisk (NOVOb.CO) said on Thursday it has agreed to buy two private biopharmaceutical research companies specializing in diabetes Calibrium LLC and MB2 LLC.

The Danish insulin maker said the parties had agreed not to disclose financial details of the transactions, which are subject to U.S. regulatory approval and expected to close during third quarter 2015.

Formed in 2013 and 2014, respectively, Calibrium and MB2 are focused on developing a portfolio of novel drug candidates for diabetes and related metabolic diseases.

Calibrum was launched by two people with funding of $1.7 million. The two, Fritz French and Richard DiMarchi, had previously been executives at a company called Marcadia Biotech, which was sold to Roche ROG.VX for $287 million.

