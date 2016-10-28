Ford Motor quarterly profit matches Street expectations
DETROIT Ford Motor Co fourth-quarter earnings matched Wall Street expectations, and the No. 2 U.S. automaker maintained an outlook for 2017 that calls for less profit than 2016.
COPENHAGEN Novo Nordisk (NOVOb.CO) remains committed come what may to the U.S. insulin market, where price pressure are likely to continue into 2019, Chief Executive Lars Rebien Sorensen said on Friday.
"We have no intentions of leaving the U.S. market, whatever it costs," Sorensen told Reuters after the Danish firm released third-quarter results.
Novo Nordisk lowered its long-term operating profit growth guidance to 5 percent from 10 percent, sending its shares down by as much as 19 percent.
(Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen, editing by John Stonestreet)
NEW YORK Comcast Corp , said its quarterly profit and revenue topped estimates as the nation's largest cable operator reported higher sales from its NBCUniversal cable channels and broadcast networks.
Raytheon Co reported a 1.4 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by slower sales in its units that make missile systems and tracking and navigation sensors used in aircraft and missiles.