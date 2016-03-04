A bicycle for employees of Novo Nordisk company, where half of the world's insulin is produced, stands at its facility in Kalundborg, Denmark, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Sabina Zawadzki

COPENHAGEN Novo Nordisk said on Friday the results from a trial showed that its Victoza diabetes drug significantly reduced the risks of major adverse cardiovascular events.

"People with type 2 diabetes generally have a higher risk of experiencing major adverse cardiovascular events. That's why we are very excited about the results from LEADER (trial), which showed that Victoza ... also reduces their risk of major adverse cardiovascular events," Novo's Chief Science Officer Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen said.

Novo Nordisk's shares jumped as much as 7 percent in the minutes after the announcement.

