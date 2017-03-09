European Commission approves Shell's $3.8 billion North Sea sale
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
FRANKFURT The private owners of Austrian gaming technology group Novomatic [NVMTC.UL] are working with Macquarie to prepare an initial public offering that could value the company at more than 6 billion euros ($6.3 billion), three sources familiar with the matter said.
The Australian investment bank is acting as a so called IPO advisor and will help select several banks to lead the planned listing as so-called global coordinators, they said, adding the mandates will likely be awarded later this month.
The listing of the maker of gaming equipment and casino management systems will likely take place in the second half of the year in London, albeit Frankfurt remains an option.
Macquarie declined to comment, while Novomatic was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Friday it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million, in its fourth e-commerce deal in under a year, as it seeks to bridge the gap with e-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc .
NEW YORK Cigna Corp , which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.