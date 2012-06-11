COPENHAGEN Denmark's Novo Nordisk, the world's biggest insulin producer, said on Monday a study had confirmed its diabetes drug Victoza provided greater reductions in blood sugar levels than rival drug Byetta from Amylin.

Novo Nordisk said in a statement the study, presented at the 72nd Annual Scientific Sessions of the ADA in Philadelphia, showed more patients appeared to favor a drug given by injection over a drug which is given orally.

The study also confirmed weight loss and cost-effectiveness in the use of Victoza, Novo Nordisk said.

(Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by Mark Potter)