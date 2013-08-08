COPENHAGEN Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk (NOVOb.CO) raised its full-year guidance for the third time in six months after double digit sales growth in diabetes drug Victoza and modern insulin helped lift second-quarter operating profit above forecasts.

The world's biggest insulin producer raised its previous forecast for 2013 sales growth in local currencies to 11-13 percent from 9-11 percent. Operating profit growth was increased to 12-15 percent from around 10 percent.

"The increase in outlook is strong and a little stronger than what was hoped for, which is a very good signal," said Alm Brand Markets analyst Michael Friis.

"It is a very positive result, significantly exceeding earnings expectations," Friis said.

The profit rise was driven by a 12 percent increase in sales of modern insulins compared with the same quarter a year ago, and a 25 percent rise in sales of diabetes drug Victoza.

Group sales rose 10 percent to 21.38 billion crowns, against an average 21.26 billion forecast in the poll.

The company said that based on feedback from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the design of a cardiovascular outcomes trial for its new long-acting insulin Tresiba, it now expected to start the trial before the end of the year.

The additional trials for the drug follows a blow in the United States in February when the FDA refused to approve Tresiba and instead asked for extra tests to assess potential heart risks.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 8.59 billion Danish crowns ($1.53 billion) in April-June from 7.65 billion in the second quarter last year, above an average 8.27 billion crowns forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

($1 = 5.5985 Danish crowns)

