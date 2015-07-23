July 23 Greece could possibly be granted more time to repay its debts, a European Central bank policy setter told a newspaper on Thursday, but cautioned that Athens would first have to take meaningful steps to reform.

"The euro zone and the IMF (International Monetary Fund) have limited legal possibilities for restructuring debt but there are other ways to lower the debt burden," said Ewald Nowotny, who also heads Austria's central bank and sits on the ECB's policy-setting Governing Council.

"One could ultimately talk about an extension of the maturity of the debt," he told the Austrian newspaper Salzburger Nachrichten.

Speaking to the paper, Nowotny said that while the risk of Greece's departure from the euro zone had "fallen dramatically", there was still the possibility of an "accident" as a new bailout program had yet to be agreed.

"The is a much more constructive negotiating climate now so I assume that a solution will be found at the end of the day," Nowotny said.

Responding to critics that Greece would recover quicker outside the euro zone, Nowotny said this was an illusion and the transition to a new currency would cause "economic drama" for Athens but only relatively modest issues for the rest of the block.

(Reporting by John O'Donnell; editing by Balazs Koranyi)