The National Retail Federation said it expects U.S. retail industry sales to increase 3.1 percent in 2016, helped by employment growth and "steady" consumer confidence.

U.S. retail industry sales, which exclude automobiles, gas stations and restaurants, are projected to exceed the 10-year average of 2.7 percent, the retail trade association said on Wednesday.

"Wage stagnation is easing, jobs are being created and consumer confidence remains steady," NRF Chief Executive Matthew Shay said in a report.

The NRF said it expects the unemployment rate to drop to 4.6 percent by the end of 2016. U.S. jobless rate stood at 4.9 percent in January.

Spending will come largely from the growth in jobs and not as much from increased wages, the NRF report said.

"Lower gas prices are creating more discretionary income to save, pay down debt and spend on travel, eating out and personal services," said NRF Chief Economist Jack Kleinhenz.

The association also said it expects non-store sales in 2016 to increase by 6-9 percent.

"Despite the headwinds our economy faces from international developments — particularly in China — we think 2016 will be favorable for growth in the retail industry," Shay said.

(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)