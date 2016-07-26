A shopper walks by at The Grove mall in Los Angeles November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The National Retail Federation (NRF) raised its annual sales forecast for the U.S. retail industry, citing higher consumer spending due to improving housing market, more jobs and better wages.

The biggest U.S. retail association said on Tuesday it now expects 2016 retail sales to grow 3.4 percent over last year. The industry body had previously forecast 3.1 percent growth. (bit.ly/2a6F45m)

Online and other non-store sales are expected to grow 7.1 percent, up from its previous forecast of 6.9 percent, the NRF said.

Excluding sales of automobiles and sales at gasoline stations and restaurants, retail sales grew almost 4 percent in the first half of 2016, the NRF said.

Although uncertainty surrounding the presidential election could make consumers more cautious, factors such as favorable weather will help move winter merchandise, supporting the outlook, NRF Chief Economist Jack Kleinhenz said in a statement.

(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru, Editing by Anil D'Silva)