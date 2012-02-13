Minoo Fukuo and his wife Kinuko pray at their father's tombstone which was damaged by March 11's earthquake and tsunami during their temporary return visit to Okuma town inside of the 20km radius around the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, Fukushima prefecture, February 12, 2012. They prayed that they would be able to come back to their home again soon. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Policeman in protective suits patrol an empty downtown during a temporary return visit by evacuees to Okuma town, inside of the 20km radius around the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, Fukushima prefecture, February 12, 2012. While nearly a year has passed from Japan's massive 9.0 magnitude quake, for the residents of Okuma town in Fukushima, radiation fears have kept the crisis a real if not always visible and present danger. Picture taken February 12, 2012. To match Feature NUCLEAR-EVACUEES/ REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoong

Workers from the local government-run Nuclear Radiation Monitoring Center screens the level of radiation during their routine radiation monitoring in Fukushima February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Children play around at an indoor playground which was built for children and parents who refrain from playing outside because of concerns about nuclear radiation in Fukushima February 13, 2012. The Fukushima Daiichi Plant, on the coast 240 km (150 miles) northeast of Tokyo, was wrecked by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami, triggering reactor meltdowns and radiation leaks that caused mass evacuations and widespread contamination. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A worker of the local government-run Nuclear Radiation Monitoring Center prepares the radiation test on vegetable which brought by a resident at its lab in Fukushima, February 13, 2012. The Fukushima Daiichi Plant, on the coast 240 km (150 miles) northeast of Tokyo, was wrecked by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami, triggering reactor meltdowns and radiation leaks that caused mass evacuations and widespread contamination. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A journalist walks around an empty street during a temporary return visit by evacuees to Okuma town, inside of the 20km radius around the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, Fukushima prefecture, February 12, 2012. While nearly a year has passed from Japan's massive 9.0 magnitude quake, for the residents of Okuma town in Fukushima, radiation fears have kept the crisis a real if not always visible and present danger. Picture taken February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Kuroda retrieves her belongings from her bedroom untouched since the night when they were evacuated last year, during her temporary return visit to Okuma town, inside of the 20km radius around the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, Fukushima prefecture, February 12, 2012. The entire 11,000 residents of Okuma town has been evacuated since last year's tsunami and earthquake which hit the nuclear power plant. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A boy who was evacuated from Okuma town, plays with snow at a temporary housing complex in Aizuwakamatsu, Fukushima prefecture, February 11, 2012. While nearly a year has passed from Japan's massive 9.0 magnitude quake, for the residents of Okuma town in Fukushima, radiation fears have kept the crisis a real if not always visible and present danger. Picture taken February 11, 2012. To match Feature NUCLEAR-EVACUEES/ REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

An empty street is seen in the abandoned town of Okuma during the temporary return visit of evacuees, inside the 20-km (12-mile) radius around the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture February 12, 2012. All the 11,000 residents of Okuma town have been evacuated since last year's tsunami and earthquake which hit the nuclear power plant. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A radiation gauge shows a reading of 11.3 milliSieverts per hour during a temporary return visit by evacuees to Okuma town, inside the 20-km (12-mile) radius around the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture February 12, 2012. All the 11,000 residents of Okuma town have been evacuated since last year's tsunami and earthquake which hit the nuclear power plant. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Miyoko Takeda retrieves her belongings at her home during her temporary return visit to Okuma town inside the 20-km (12-mile) radius around the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture February 12, 2012. Takeda said she is suffering insomnia and depression since being evacuated. All the 11,000 residents of Okuma town have been evacuated since last year's tsunami and earthquake which hit the nuclear power plant. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

OKUMA, Japan Back home for just three hours, a tearful Miyoko Takeda sorted through her belongings. She left behind the kimonos she once wore as a traditional dancer, fearful they might be contaminated by radiation.

Nearly a year has passed since a massive 9.0 magnitude earthquake hit Japan, Okuma town, but the site of the reactors at the centre of the Fukushima nuclear crisis remains off limits for residents, save for short trips to hastily abandoned homes.

The Fukushima Daiichi plant, on the coast 240 km (150 miles) northeast of Tokyo, was wrecked by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami, triggering reactor meltdowns and radiation leaks that caused mass evacuations and widespread contamination.

For the about 11,000 residents of Okuma, and the nearly 80,000 people across the prefecture who have been unable to return to their homes due to high radiation, the mental scars run deep even though many of their homes are physically intact.

Many do not know when, if ever, they can return to land that has been in their families for generations.

The 74-year-old Takeda, who visited her home with her husband at the weekend to remove cabinets, said that she has been unable to properly function ever since the evacuation last March.

"I can't sleep, I can't eat, I lost 8 kilogrammes and when I went to the doctor I threw up everything I took," she said, walking through her house, less than 10 km from the plant, in a white protective suit.

On her third trip back, Takeda fought back tears as she tried on her kimonos one last time before the three-hour window to return ended and they were once again forced out of the 20-km exclusion zone in which their home lies.

Okuma is the location of four reactors at the centre of the nuclear crisis, out of the crippled plant's total six reactors.

Over a thousand people from three towns, all within the exclusion zone, went back on Sunday to an area where weeds have taken over kindergarten schoolyards and manure from roaming cattle covers the roads.

QUILTS SPREAD OUT

In some cases, families left in such haste that their futon sleeping quilts were still spread out on the floor.

While some people, like Takeda, used their precious few hours to pick up belongings, others visited family graves and repaired the damage caused by the quake and its aftershocks.

With headstones overturned and weeds encroaching on ancient graves, 59-year-old Minoru Fukuo and his wife tidied up the area even though its only visitors now are passing wild animals.

"We just prayed that we want to come back soon, and clean up the grave properly. So we asked them (our ancestors) to wait until then," Fukuo said.

This is only the third time that residents have been allowed back into the nuclear exclusion zone since the disaster, and the first time that they have been allowed to visit graves.

Since the quake hit, the residents of Okuma have scattered across the country.

With no clear future, some are losing hope.

"If it's a normal disaster you recover from it, and you go forward a bit every day. But this time you don't," said Tomiko Ikinobu, 47. "All that's left is uncertainty."

The Japanese government declared the Daiichi nuclear plant to be in a state of "cold shutdown" late last year but the Environment Ministry has said about 2,400 square km (930 square miles) of land around the plant may need to be decontaminated -- an area roughly the size of Luxembourg.

Ikinobu, who lives with her four children in temporary housing, has been without a job since the disaster.

"Once a year goes by, everything has a year added to it, so getting a new job gets harder. My kids are getting bigger as well."

(Editing by Elaine Lies and Jonathan Thatcher)