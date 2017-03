French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius (R) and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speak during joint statement at the Quai d'Orsay Foreign Affairs ministry in Paris November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius will join international talks on Iran's nuclear programme on Friday, earlier than expected, a French diplomat said.

"Fabius will be in Vienna late morning," the diplomat said by text message on Thursday.

Fabius was originally scheduled to go at the weekend. No reason was given for bringing his journey forward.

