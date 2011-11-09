BERLIN The German government said on Wednesday that a U.N. nuclear watchdog's findings that Iran had worked on the design of an atomic bomb and may still be conducting secret research reinforced concerns about the country's nuclear program.

"The German government has been concerned for a long time about the progress of Iran's atomic program and its possible true character. The content of the report naturally reinforces these worries considerably," said government spokesman Steffen Seibert.

He said the International Atomic Energy Agency would be presented at the United Nations next week "and we will push for a clear resolution urging Iran to meet its commitments to the U.N. Security Council" and return to the negotiating table.

(Reporting by Stephen Brown)