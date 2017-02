VIENNA The U.N. nuclear watchdog confirmed Monday a planned Jan 29-31 visit to Iran and said the overall objective was to "resolve all outstanding substantive issues" linked to Tehran's disputed atomic activities.

"A senior IAEA team will visit Iran from 29 - 31 January 2012," the International Atomic Energy Agency, the Vienna-based U.N. body, said in a statement.

"The team of experts will be led by the Deputy Director General for Safeguards, Herman Nackaerts, and will include the Assistant Director General for Policy, Rafael Grossi."

