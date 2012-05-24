BAGHDAD Iran's chief nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili insisted on Thursday the Islamic Republic had the right to enrich uranium under international treaties, when asked about the circumstances that would allow it to stop producing high-grade uranium.

"This is the emphasis of the Non-Proliferation Treaty. It is clear that according to the NPT ... the enrichment of uranium is the right of all member states," Jalili said.

Jalili was speaking after two-day talks with six world powers in Baghdad aiming to resolve a decade-long standoff over Iran's nuclear work. The global powers had asked Iran to curb high-grade enrichment but no agreement materialized.

(Reporting by Justyna Pawlak)