JERUSALEM Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu voiced irritation on Sunday that the next session of nuclear talks between Iran and six world powers would be held in more than a month's time.

"My initial impression is that Iran has been given a freebie. It's got five weeks to continue enrichment without any limitation, any inhibition," Netanyahu said in video footage, provided by his office, during a meeting with U.S. Senator Joseph Lieberman.

"I think Iran should take immediate steps: first stop all enrichment, take out all the enriched material and dismantle the nuclear facility in Qom. I believe that the world's greatest practitioner of terrorism must not have the opportunity to develop atomic bombs," Netanyahu said.

(Writing by Jeffrey Heller; Editing by Janet Lawrence)