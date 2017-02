MOSCOW Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, who is leading Moscow's delegation at nuclear talks between six world powers and Iran on Saturday, said the atmosphere between the two sides was constructive and that things were "going well".

"The atmosphere is constructive, the conversation is business-like. As of the moment, things are going well," Interfax quoted Ryabkov as saying in Istanbul, where the talks were being held.

