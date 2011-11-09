MOSCOW Russia criticized a U.N. watchdog report that Iran has worked to design nuclear bombs, saying it contained no new evidence and was being used to undermine diplomatic efforts to resolve a standoff between Tehran and world powers.

"According to our initial evaluations, there is no fundamentally new information," the Foreign Ministry said about the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) report.

It called the report "a compilation of known facts, given a politicized tone" and said interpretations of the report brought to mind the use of faulty intelligence to seek support for the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq in 2003.

