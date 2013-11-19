WASHINGTON The White House attempted to play down the impact of the limited lifting of economic sanctions that would take place under a nuclear deal being negotiated with Iran.

President Barack Obama's national security adviser, Susan Rice, told CNN the amount of Iranian assets that would be unfrozen under the deal would be less than $10 billion.

"We're talking about a modest amount of money," she said.

The United States and other major powers are negotiating with Tehran on a deal that is aimed at stopping Iran from developing a nuclear weapon. The proposed deal has encountered skepticism among U.S. lawmakers and key ally Israel.

