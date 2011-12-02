Plastic bags found clogging stomach of dead whale in Norway
OSLO Around 30 plastic bags were found clogging up the stomach of a 20 foot (6 meter) whale that was put down in Norway last week after failed attempts to rescue it.
The crisis at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant after a massive earthquake and tsunami in March has prompted a review of Japan's energy policy and raised questions about how government officials and industry will deal with the prospect of power shortages that are to stretch into 2012.
Kyushu Electric Power Co, one of the country's most highly nuclear reliant regional power firms, on Thursday started regular maintenance on the No.1 unit at its sole Genkai nuclear plant, as planned, leaving only nine reactors online.
A total of 54 nuclear reactors had been available for commercial use before the March 11 earthquake and tsunami disabled cooling systems at Fukushima Daiichi, run by Tokyo Electric Power Co, triggering meltdowns and causing the world's worst radioactive material leakage in 25 years.
No reactor shut for regular maintenance has restarted since the March 11 disaster amid public concerns over atomic energy and the government's reassessment of safety regulations.
Kansai Electric and Shikoku Electric Power Co have submitted the results of newly required stress tests on a total of three reactors, taking the initial step to regain public faith in atomic energy.
Without approval for restarts, all of Japan's reactors could be shut by next May, boosting the usage of fossil fuels and adding more than $30 billion a year to the nation's energy costs.
In Japan, nuclear generators must be shut for inspection at least once every 13 months. The maintenance period can vary from a few months to more than a year, and the restart typically begins with a one- to two-month test run before advancing to commercial operations, a step which requires regulatory approval.
Following are the locations of nuclear power plants still in operation and the companies' schedules for shutdowns. If the utility has not given a schedule, the dates by which each reactor has to be taken offline for maintenance are listed, according to Reuters calculations.
Kansai Electric
Ohi No.2, 1,175 MW
Planned maintenance from December 16, 2011
Kansai Electric
Mihama No.2, 500 MW
Planned maintenance from December 18, 2011
Kyushu Electric
Genkai No.4, 1,180 MW
Planned maintenance from December 25, 2011
Shikoku Electric
Ikata No.2, 566 MW
Planned maintenance from January 13, 2012
Tokyo Electric
Kashiwazaki-Kariwa No.5, 1,100 MW
Planned maintenance from January 25, 2012
Chugoku Electric
Shimane No.2, 820 MW
Planned maintenance by January 28, 2012
Kansai Electric
Takahama No.3, 870 MW
Planned maintenance from February 20, 2012
Tokyo Electric
Kashiwazaki-Kariwa No.6, 1,356 MW
Planned maintenance from March 10, 2012
Hokkaido Electric
Tomari No.3, 912 MW
Planned maintenance from April-May 2012
(Compiled by Osamu Tsukimori and Risa Maeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)
SANTIAGO Chile's massive forest fires that have killed 11 people and destroyed nearly 1,500 homes will cost the government $333 million dollars, Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes told reporters on Friday.
Port authorities in Chennai have impounded a BW LPG vessel and a local ship carrying heavy fuel oil, and detained their crews, a spokesman for the port said on Friday, after their collision last week caused an oil spill affecting marine life and local fishing.