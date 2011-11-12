SALMON, Idaho A worker at a U.S. nuclear laboratory was taken to an Idaho hospital on Friday following a chemical reaction that was not radiological and posed no risk to the public, the lab said.

The incident, initially described by officials at the U.S. Department of Energy's sprawling Idaho National Laboratory as a sodium fire, was the second there in the past week.

On Tuesday, at least six workers were contaminated by low-level plutonium radiation and 10 others were exposed following a mishap, the lab has said.

The latest incident involved a chemical reaction that occurred when sodium being stabilized for safer storage was exposed to moisture in the air, releasing hydrogen, project engineer Karen Moore said.

Moore said such a reaction, which took place in a building adjacent to a decommissioned, experimental reactor that was cooled by sodium, can range in magnitude from a flash to an explosion.

She said there was insufficient information on Friday afternoon to determine if the incident could be classified as an explosion.

The lab said in a written statement that the sodium reaction resulted in a sudden pressure release that compromised system integrity and set off fire alarms in the vicinity.

The lab initially said that the unidentified employee, who works for the private Idaho Cleanup Project, was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls for evaluation of burns.

In a later release, the lab said that the worker had been sent home from the hospital with "no physical evidence of any injury."

Hospital spokeswoman Cindy Smith-Putnam said she could not comment on the lab worker's condition or treatment due to patient privacy laws.

Ten other employees were evaluated at the scene by medical personnel and released, the lab said.

Others at the complex were told to remain in their buildings as a precautionary measure, but later allowed to board buses home at their usual time, the lab said.

'NO RISK TO THE PUBLIC'

"Not only is there no risk to the public, there is no contamination or radiological involvement," lab spokeswoman Sara Prentice said.

The lab said emergency responders had reentered the control room of the building, which is owned and operated by the private Idaho Cleanup Project, but not the boiler room itself.

A recovery plan was under way along with a comprehensive investigation, the lab said.

Crews began treating the Sodium Boiler Building on Thursday by intentionally introducing a liquid into piping containing the metal to force a reaction and render the material safer to package and dispose, the lab said.

The Idaho Cleanup Project is a private company contracted with the Department of Energy to clean up waste at the site and workers there were involved in demolition and dismantlement activities, the lab said.

According to its website, the Idaho Cleanup Project at the Idaho National Labs involves the safe, environmental cleanup of waste at the site generated by World War II-era conventional weapons testing, government-owned research and defense reactors, laboratory research, and defense missions at other Department of Energy sites.

The Idaho Cleanup Project said in press release issued in March that sodium "can ignite on contact with air and react violently with water, producing hydrogen, making preparations and treatment a significant safety concern."

Sodium was used as a coolant for the Experimental Breeder Reactor-II until the early 1990s, according to the lab.

When the reactor was shut down, the sodium coolant was drained; however, crews were tasked with removing residual sodium from the Sodium Boiler Building before demolishing the facility, the lab said.

The incident earlier this week took place inside a deactivated reactor housing in a facility used for remotely handling, processing and examining spent nuclear fuel, radioactive waste and other irradiated materials, the lab has said.

Some 6,000 employees and contractors work at the Idaho National Laboratory, the Energy Department's leading facility for nuclear reactor technology, which is located about 40 miles west of Idaho Falls.

It opened in 1949 as a national reactor testing station.

(Additional reporting by Dan Whitcomb, Mary Slosson and Alex Dobuzinskis. Writing by Dan Whitcomb. Editing by Greg McCune and Tim Gaynor)