SALMON, Idaho At least 17 workers were exposed to low-level radiation from plutonium on Tuesday at an Energy Department nuclear research lab in Idaho, but there was no risk to the public, the government said.

The accident at the Idaho National Laboratory occurred inside a facility used for remotely handling, processing and examining spent nuclear fuel, radioactive waste and other irradiated materials, the lab said in a series of statements.

The so-called Materials and Fuels Complex is located near the edge of the sprawling 890-square-mile laboratory site in the high desert in eastern Idaho about 38 miles from the city of Idaho Falls.

But the lab's latest bulletin on the mishap said there was no evidence of a release of radiation outside the facility, and "there is no risk to the public or environment."

At least 17 technicians were working inside a decommissioned research reactor when they were exposed to low-level plutonium radiation, the statement said.

The exposed workers underwent initial decontamination procedures at the complex before they were taken to a medical facility elsewhere on the lab grounds for "further evaluation," the lab said. Details of their condition were not immediately provided.

Some 6,000 employees and contractors work at the Idaho National Laboratory, the Energy Department's leading facility for nuclear reactor technology.

