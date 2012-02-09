HOUSTON Feb 9 The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission on Thursday will vote on a license for Atlanta-based Southern Co to build and operate two new nuclear power reactors in Georgia, the first new nuclear units to be built in America in more than 30 years.

Southern has sought regulatory approval to build the two reactors at the existing Vogtle nuclear plant, which will cost Southern and partners about $14 billion and enter service as soon as 2016 and 2017.

The Obama administration has offered Southern and some of its partners $8.3 billion in federal loan guarantees as an incentive.

The new plant will use AP1000 reactors built by Westinghouse Electric, a standardized design approved by the NRC in December that will be the foundation for several other proposed nuclear plants. Westinghouse is majority owned by Japanese multinational Toshiba Corp.

Southern's Vogtle project is the first in a queue of permits filed by U.S. utilities like Scana Corp that were once predicted to usher in a "renaissance" of nuclear power. Nuclear power accounts for about 20 percent of U.S. electric generation.

Interest in building new nuclear plants had risen about a decade ago when natural gas prices were soaring and experts thought the U.S. Congress would place first-ever limits on emissions of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases.

But the case for widespread U.S. nuclear plant construction has eroded due to plentiful natural gas supplies, slow electricity demand in a weak U.S. economy, lack of financing and uncertainty following the Fukushima nuclear disaster in Japan in March 2011.

Other than the recent early construction on Southern's new Vogtle reactors and Scana's new Summer reactors, no nuclear power plants have been started in the United States since the partial meltdown of the reactor core of the Three Mile Island plant in Pennsylvania in 1979, which caused construction costs for nuclear plants to skyrocket and stopped dozens of planned plants in their tracks.

New nuclear plants are "more questionable because there are economic factors right now which favor gas-fueled power plants and the fact that the economy is only growing slowly means that nationally the need for new generation is lower than people were expecting in 2007," said Michael Golay, a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

A 1,000-megawatt natural gas plant takes a few years to permit and build and costs up to $1 billion for the most efficient, combined-cycle model. A similar-sized nuclear reactor however could take five to 10 years to develop and build and cost in excess of $5 billion.

Industry experts say building interest is centered in Southeast states like Georgia, Virginia, Alabama and Florida, where land is plentiful and a population shift from northern states has boosted electricity demand. (Reporting By Eileen O'Grady in Houston and Scott DiSavino in New York, writing by Chris Baltimore; Editing by David Gregorio)