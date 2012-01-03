PRAGUE Slovakia's four nuclear reactors have passed so-called stress tests against potential severe accidents, earthquakes, floods and other extreme events, the country's nuclear regulator reported on Tuesday.

The analysis followed Japan's Fukushima disaster in March 2011 which spurred the European Union to mandate safety tests of the European Union's 143 reactors.

The Slovak regulator released its report a day after the neighboring Czech Republic announced that the nuclear power plants of utility CEZ at Temelin and Dukovany had passed the EU-mandated stress tests.

The Slovak tests included an analysis of unexpected incidents such as quakes, floods, power failures, a long-term interruption of the water supply and other system checks.

The regulator said it had taken further safety steps such as adding new emergency diesel generators and purchasing manual, portable pumps in case of flooding.

"There were no such deficiencies identified which would question further safe operation of existing units and continued construction of new units," the Nuclear Regulatory Authority said in the 178-page report.

Slovakia is the European Union's second most nuclear-dependent state after France, with atomic energy accounting for 50 percent of its electricity production.

The euro zone country operates two 470 MW reactors at the Mochovce plant and two 505 MW reactors at Jaslovske Bohunice. Another two reactors at Mochovce are under construction and should be finished in 2012 and 2013.

Slovenske Elektrarne, a unit of Italy's Enel, is the operator of the two plants.

