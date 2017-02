Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko speaks after meeting European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and European Council President Donald Tusk (unseen) at the EU Council in Brussels, Belgium, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

WASHINGTON U.S. Vice President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, who is visiting Washington to take part in a nuclear summit, will meet on Thursday, the White House said.

Biden and Poroshenko will hold a working lunch, the White House said in a statement on Wednesday. President Barack Obama will convene leaders from more than 50 countries in Washington this week for his fourth and final Nuclear Security Summit.

