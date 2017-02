French President Francois Hollande delivers a speech on constitutional reform and the fight against terrorism at the end of the weekly cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane de Sakutin/Pool

WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama and French President Francois Hollande will meet in Washington on Thursday on the sidelines of a nuclear summit, the White House said on Wednesday.

The two leaders will hold a "brief bilateral meeting," the White House said in a statement. Obama will convene leaders from more than 50 countries in Washington this week for his fourth and final Nuclear Security Summit.

