U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during his trilateral meeting with South Korean President Park Geun-Hye and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the Nuclear Security Summit in Washington March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama said on Thursday he and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are both committed to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and that he planned to discuss human rights, cybersecurity and maritime issues with Xi.

Appearing with Obama on the sidelines of the Nuclear Security Summit in Washington, Xi said China and the United States have disagreements in some areas, but have effective coordination on the North Korean issue.

