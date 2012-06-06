VIENNA The United States accused Syria on Wednesday of cynically using its crackdown on an uprising at home to justify its stonewalling of a United Nations watchdog investigation into the Arab state's nuclear activities.

The U.N. nuclear chief said earlier this year that Syria had asked for understanding of its "delicate situation" in response to requests for Syrian cooperation with an International Atomic Energy Agency inquiry into suspected illicit nuclear work.

President Bashar al-Assad is fighting a 15-month-old revolt by peaceful protesters and armed insurgents, in which the United Nations says more than 10,000 people have been killed.

Syria "has said that events on the ground in Syria, events that I would note involve the Syrian government's deliberate use of lethal force against civilians, prevent Syria from cooperating with the IAEA", U.S. envoy Robert Wood said.

"This is a cynical rationale for continuing to stonewall the agency. The Syrian government's own destabilizing actions are no justification for Syria's refusal to abide by its commitments," he told a session of the U.N. agency's board of governors.

The IAEA has been seeking access to a Syrian desert site at Deir al-Zor that U.S. intelligence reports say was a nascent, North Korean-designed reactor intended to produce plutonium for atomic weaponry before Israel bombed it to rubble in 2007.

The Vienna-based watchdog has also been seeking information about other sites that may have been linked to Deir al-Zor.

Syria says Deir al-Zor was a non-nuclear military facility but the IAEA concluded in May 2011 that it was "very likely" to have been a reactor that should have been declared to its anti-proliferation inspectors.

In June last year, IAEA governors voted to report Syria to the U.N. Security Council, rebuking it for failing to cooperate with the agency's efforts to get concrete information on Deir al-Zor and other sites. Russia and China opposed the referral, highlighting divisions among the major powers.

"Syria's attempt at constructing a covert plutonium-production reactor remains a serious (nuclear) safeguards violation," Wood said. "Today, it is more than clear that Syria has no intention to cooperate with this Agency regarding its undeclared nuclear activities."

