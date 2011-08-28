Nuclear power plants along the East Coast prepared to face the impact of Hurricane Irene on Saturday as the storm made landfall in North Carolina and barreled up the coast.

Exelon Corp took its Oyster Creek nuclear power plant in New Jersey offline at 5 p.m. EDT on Saturday.

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said it sent additional staff to monitor conditions and storm preparation at the 14 nuclear units from Maryland to New Hampshire in Irene's path as well as a nuclear fuel production plant in North Carolina.

Entergy Corp, which operates the Indian Point nuclear plant in Buchanan, New York, said operations were not affected by the hurricane and the plant remained open on Saturday evening.

Dominion Resources Inc is reducing power at its two-unit 2,111-megawatt Millstone plant in Connecticut ahead of the storm, a company spokesman said on Saturday.

Progress Energy's Brunswick nuclear plant, perched on the North Carolina coast, cut to 65 to 75 percent power late on Friday and does not expect to return to full power until after the storm has fully passed, a spokesman said on Saturday.

Dominion shut down its North Anna nuclear power station because of an earthquake on Tuesday. The two-unit, 1,950-megawatt North Anna plant will remain shut through the storm.

The company's two-unit, 1,598-MW Surry plant in Virginia was designed to withstand winds of 360 mph and is expected to remain at full power throughout the storm, a spokesman said on Saturday.

