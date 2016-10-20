DETROIT Steelmaker Nucor Corp on Thursday reported a higher net profit in the third quarter, as its average steel price per ton increased 2 percent over the same period last year.

But the company missed revenue expectations and said it expected fourth-quarter earnings would fall, hurt by lower profit margins at its steel mills, sending its stock down more than 3 percent.

Nucor said profitability at its sheet mills had improved in the third quarter due to higher average selling prices, lifted partly by contract sales that are priced on a lagging quarterly basis.

Demand for cold-rolled and galvanized sheet products remained solid, while demand for hot-rolled sheet products weakened versus the first half of 2016, the company said.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company reported third-quarter net income of $270 million or 84 cents per share, up 19 percent from $227 million or 71 cents per share a year earlier.

Excluding a charge related to inventory accounting, the company earned 96 cents per share.

Analysts had on average expected earnings per share of 95 cents.

Nucor said the earnings in the fourth quarter would be expected to decrease notably compared with the third quarter.

"The performance of our steel products segment is expected to decrease due to end of year seasonality that is typical in the fourth quarter," it added.

Nucor posted third-quarter revenue of $4.3 billion, up from $4.2 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected revenue of $4.5 billion.

In morning trade Nucor shares were down 3.1 percent at $46.54.

(Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by W Simon)