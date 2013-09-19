PARIS French cable operator Numericable plans to list 20 to 40 percent of the company's capital in an initial public offering that sources have said could value the company around 5 billion euros.

The IPO will also be accompanied by a capital increase of 200-250 million euros ($267-$333.7 million) to help reduce net debt, Chief Executive Eric Denoyer said. Key shareholder Altice, owned by Numericable founder Patrick Drahi, plans to take up all or most of the capital hike, the company said.

"The IPO will give our shareholders a window of liquidity and also gives us the means to invest more in our network to drive growth," Denoyer told a news conference.

"By increasing our capital expenditure, we will enter a new growth cycle. Where we have upgraded out network, we sell more services."

Numericable offers packages of pay-TV, Internet and fixed-line calls and covers 9.9 million homes in France, roughly a third of households. It competes with market leader Orange (ORAN.PA), Vivendi's SFR (VIV.PA), and Iliad (ILD.PA)

Owners Cinven, Carlyle and Altice are seeking to ride a wave of investor interest in European cable operators. Firms like Virgin Media and Kabel Deutschland have become takeover targets and the cable sector enjoys stock market valuations higher than traditional telcos because of their stronger growth prospects.

In its IPO document, the company forecast annual sales growth of 2-5 percent between 2013 and 2016, up from 1.3 billion euros last year.

Numericable is also targeting an adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) margin of 50 percent in 2016, compared with 47.6 percent last year.

The group expects to spend 220-230 million euros upgrading its network over the next three years and aims to lower its debt ratio from 4.48 times adjusted EBITDA to 3.5-4.0 through 2016.

While Numericable intends to use most of its cash to fund growth and improve its network, it said it would consider paying a dividend from 2015.

Denoyer declined to give details of the IPO's timing, though two people close to the situation said earlier this week that it could take place in early November and value the group at about 5 billion euros.

Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan are joint bookrunners for the transaction.

($1 = 0.7492 euros)

