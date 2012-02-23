NuStar Energy shut a diesel pipeline north of Aberdeen, South Dakota after a spill on Tuesday and the ongoing clean-up could take up to 10 days, news website ksfy.com reported on Wednesday.

The report quoted a NuStar spokesman saying the company's conservative original estimate on the spill was a maximum of 500 barrels, of which 350 barrels had been picked up.

The affected area of the spill is less than a half an acre and the company was trying to clean the ditch to put a new piece of pipe back in, the report added.

The report said the pipeline was originally built between NuStar's Aberdeen and Jamestown, North Dakota terminals in the 1960's.

NuStar Energy is one of the largest U.S. pipeline and terminal operators and asphalt producers.

(Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bangalore)