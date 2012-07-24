NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI.O) reported quarterly results above analysts' estimates, helped mainly by higher sales of its chips used in smart-cards and contact-less security products, and forecast third-quarter results largely above estimates.

NXP, which competes with Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS.O), RF Micro Devices Inc RFMD.O and Analog Devices Inc ADI.N, projected a third-quarter profit of 50 cents to 62 cents per share on revenue of $1.08 billion to $1.15 billion.

Analysts were looking for 54 cents per share on $1.11 billion in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the second quarter, the company reported an adjusted profit of 45 cents a share, compared with the 40 cents analysts had expected, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue fell slightly to $1.09 billion, but topped the $1.05 billion expected by analysts.

Growth in the company's identification business, which makes radio frequency (RFID) and near-field communication (NFC) chips, offset declines in its automotive and industrial segments.

Revenue in the identification business rose 21 percent to $234 million.

NXP is one of the world's largest producers of NFC chips -- a technology that mobile phone makers are standardizing as the enabler for mobile wallets.

After accounting for one-time charges related to restructuring and divestment, NXP swung to a second-quarter loss of $90 million, or 36 cents per share, compared with a profit of $84 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.

Shares of the Nasdaq-listed Dutch company closed at $21.98 on Monday.

