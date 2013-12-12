Wall Street ends up slightly; energy shares rebound
NEW YORK A late rebound in energy shares helped U.S. stocks end a choppy session a tad higher on Thursday ahead of the U.S. monthly jobs report.
NEW YORK The Federal Reserve provided $28 million of liquidity to foreign central banks in the latest week via its swap lines for foreign central banks, the New York Fed said on Thursday.
The European Central Bank swapped $28 million with a term of 84 days and a rate of 0.59 percent.
The Federal Reserve has established swap arrangements with the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the European Central Bank, the Swiss National Bank, and the Bank of Japan in an effort to respond to the reemergence of strains in short-term funding markets in Europe.
NEW YORK A late rebound in energy shares helped U.S. stocks end a choppy session a tad higher on Thursday ahead of the U.S. monthly jobs report.
WASHINGTON Accords to update trade relations between Mexico and the United States could be possible toward the end of this year, Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray said on Thursday, hinting at a quicker timetable than U.S. officials have ventured so far.
OTTAWA Canada stepped up its campaign on Thursday against a possible move by Washington to impose border tariffs, telling the new U.S. commerce chief that such a move would hurt both countries.